Midway Island is located in the Pacific Ocean about halfway between San Francisco and Japan. At the time of the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, Midway Island was occupied by the United States but was coveted by Japan from which further air strikes on Hawaii could be launched. It would also give Japan more breathing room as they were shaken by the Doolittle raid in April 1942. The Japanese planned to invade Midway after delivering a decisive blow to American sea power in the area. Of course, the Americans saw Midway as a launching platform to begin the island-hopping campaign leading to the subjugation of Japan
A month before the Battle of Midway the two antagonists engaged in the battle of the Coral Sea. This sea battle is generally thought of as indecisive by historians, but it did surprise the over-confident Japanese military and thwarted its plans to invade New Guinea, thus threatening Australia.
Some of the questions Steve will explore:
- How did the Americans break the Japanese code and what did desalinization of water have to do with it?
- What was the strength of the American Pacific Fleet seven-months after the disaster at Pearl Harbor?
- Did the commander-in-chief of the Japanese Fleet, Isoroku Yamamoto, screw up by spreading his assets too thin?
- Was the U.S. taking a gamble in placing untested Admiral Chester Nimitz in charge of the Pacific fleet?
- How did the loss of its four carriers seal the fate of the Japanese viv-a vis its ability to compete with the industrial might of the U.S.?
