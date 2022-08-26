The World War II Roundtable is back with another season of presentations on World War II, the event of the 21st century, according to many leading historians.

The Roundtable will have as its first speaker of the season one of SaddleBrooke’s own, Chuck Stump. Chuck’s bio is so diverse and interesting that I’ll leave it to him to give you the highlights. The role of women in supporting America’s battle to defeat two totalitarian regimes has mostly centered around the highly promoted image of Rosie the Riveter, leading to the perception that women mostly contributed by filling in for men in industry. This misconception will be dealt with by Chuck on Thursday, October 27, at 1 p.m. in the East Ballroom of the MountainView Clubhouse.

From Chuck:

The American Women of World War II

The American Women of WWII is a brief look at the roles and responsibilities women assumed during World War II. The presentation will examine both military and civilian involvement.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

The era of World War II was a myriad of emotions and activities for women in the United States. While there was an urgent and immediate need for men to join the military to engage both German and Japanese military forces, there was also an immediate and urgent need to replace those men in the work force, as well as creating and/or enlarging efforts to produce military related equipment and materials. American women quickly stepped up to assume the roles and responsibilities active-duty servicemen had been performing, in spite of the discrimination resistance the women faced.

Even more importantly, women volunteered for military duty. At the time, rules and laws prevented women from serving in the active military, and certainly in military combat roles. Somethings would change, however, as women were both persistent in their efforts eager to prove their capabilities.

This presentation looks at the vital functions women fulfilled during the war and both the successes and failures of their recognition and achievements in both the civilian and military worlds.

While it may have taken a generation or two, the Women of World War II opened doors, pushed boundaries and overcame overt discrimination for the women of the future; a future where the capabilities and value of women has been proven over and over.

So, mark your calendars for Thursday, October 27 at 1 p.m. in the East Ballroom of the MountainView Clubhouse. The Roundtable does not charge dues. However, we ask for a one-dollar donation at the door to treat our guest speakers and spouse for lunch at one of our restaurants and to cover auto expenses for those speakers coming from outside SaddleBrooke.