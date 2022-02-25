By the fall of 1940, Hitler’s forces had conquered Norway, Demmark, France, the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg. All that remained on the dictator’s to-do list was to subdue England and Russia.
Our speaker for the March 10 Roundtable will be a very distinguished guest: Saddlebrook’s own Paul Belanger. Paul will discuss what was called the battle of Britain, England's struggle to survive an onslaught by Germany’s air forces intended to soften England's defenses leading to a land invasion.
From the speaker: My presentation will be a discussion on “Operation Sea Lion” which was the codename for Germany’s planned invasion of Britain in the fall of 1940. Most people familiar with the Battle of Britain claim that the RAF alone prevented the invasion by defeating Germany in the air battles over southern England. But was this the only or even the primary reason for Germany’s failure to invade? Recent scholarship has only just presented other possibilities including the strength of the Royal Navy and whether Hitler ever really intended to invade— or was it all a bluff. Diary entries from some of the highest-ranking German leaders of the time would indicate that Hitler was never all that interested in an invasion as it carried far too many risks. Had he tried and failed the political consequences could have been disastrous.
Paul’s bio: I was raised in the Tucson area graduating from San Manuel High School. I enlisted in the Marine Corp in 1971 where I served as both Aviator and Infantry officer on active duty and in the reserves until 1983. I worked at the San Manuel mine for a short time then joined the Mine Safety and Health Administration where I worked in a number of capacities as inspector, investigator, Field Office Supervisor, and Supervisory Special Investigator, and Assistant District Manager for the western U.S. and Pacific Region.
I joined the Army National Guard in 1986 where I became a helicopter flight engineer. Transferring to the Army Reserve in 1995 I became a senior observer/controller and training instructor for units deploying overseas. I was promoted to Command Sergeant Major (CSM) the same week as 9/11 becoming a Battalion CSM for the 319th Signal Battalion which deployed to Iraq in 2003. I also served as CSM at both Brigade and Division level. I made multiple trips to both Iraq and Afghanistan as a tactical instructor between 2006 and my retirement in 2011. I received the Distinguished Service Medal, Legion of Merit, two Bronze Stars, three Meritorious Service Medals, and three Army Commendation Medals. I attended the Marine Basic Officer Course, Amphibious Warfare School, and the Army’s Sergeant Major Academy where I was also senior military history instructor.
I have a bachelor’s degree from Marshall University in Industrial Safety and a master’s in Military History from American Public University. My wife and I have been married 49-years, have four daughters and three grandchildren, and she has been by my side through 23 moves around the country. When I am not on the golf course, I am usually reading history, playing guitar or walking our dog, Jax.
The Roundtable doesn’t charge dues. However, we ask for a one-dollar donation at the door to cover taking the guest speaker to lunch at one of our restaurants and other incidental expenses.