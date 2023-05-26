For a second time, the Tributaries rocked the DesertView Theatre, playing to a sold-out auditorium for over two hours, in a second benefit concert for the Oracle Schools Foundation. This talented group had an enthusiastic audience dancing in their seats, in the aisles, singing along, tapping their toes and clapping to the music!! The concert ended with an energetic crowd giving the band a well-deserved, standing ovation.

The band played an all-new concert, consisting of a medley of songs from the many tribute shows they perform, such as Woodstock, the Eagles, Crosby-Stills-Nash, and Young, Linda Ronstadt, Simon & Garfunkel and Good Morning Vietnam. In addition to their great vocals and mesmerizing guitar work, the band pays homage to the artists and bands they are showcasing by sharing interesting bits of trivia about them.

The Foundation raises money to support preschool, which is not funded by the state. The proceeds from this concert will give young children a jump start on their education. The Foundation Board cannot express enough appreciation to the Tributaries for their time and talent to support such a worthy cause.