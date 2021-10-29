This is a takeoff on the wonderful song by Bette Midler, "The Wind Beneath My Wings."
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh…
It must have been cold in the deep waters...
Never having the sunshine on your fins,
you were content to let me swim on top,
you always swam in my shadow.
Yes, I was the one with all the glory
while you were the one swimming so strong—
A streamlined body without a name for so long,
a beautiful smile to hide your pain.
Did you never know you were my hero
and were all I ever wanted to be?
I can swim on the ocean surface
‘cause you are the wave beneath my fins.
It might have seemed you were unnoticed,
but it is all written down in my heart.
I will tell you the truth, because I know it,
I would just be a fish if it weren’t for you.
Did you never know that you’re my hero?
You’re the fish I always wanted to be—
I could swim across every ocean
‘cause you are the wave beneath my fins.
Did I never tell you you’re my hero?
You’re everything, everything I wished to be,
Oh, yes, I could fly through the stormy seas.
‘cause you are the wave beneath my fins.
‘cause you are the wave beneath my fins.
Oh, yes, the wave beneath my fins!
You, you, you, you, are the wave beneath my fins.
Swim away, swim away, you let me swim so free.
Oh, you, you, you, the wave beneath my fins.
Oh, you, you, you, the wave beneath my fins.
Dive, dive, dive and soar up into the sky,
dive and soar so high I could almost touch the sky.
Thank you, thank you!
Thank God for you, the wave beneath my fins!