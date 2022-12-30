The SaddleBrooke World War II Roundtable will not be making a presentation during December in deference to the large number of members who leave for the holidays. We will return with a talk by the popular James Evans who has already given us two well-received lectures.

Mr. Evan’s presentation will be on Wednesday, January 25, at 1 p.m. and will be held in the DesertView Theater. Please note the change in venue and day. His talk will be on Operation Chastise, a successful raid by the Royal Air Force against several dams in the industrial heartland of Germany.

