The WWII Roundtable is pleased to present Sadddlebrook’s own Dr. Wally Warpeha who will speak on the little-known Japanese Weapons of Mass Destruction – W.W.II Bioweapon Labs in China. Dr Warpeha’s talk will be given on Thursday, February 10 at 1 p.m. in the MountainView Ballroom.
Dr. Warpeha and his wife, Mary, have extensively traveled in the People’s Republic of China. They have developed personal ties to knowledgeable Chinese historians who have pursued a personal interest in the subject. Wally is a retired Dentist who as an amateur writer has published numerous articles, often telling a story about people and places which he has researched. Mary is a teacher of English language for more than 25-years in Minnesota and in China. During this time, both of them had board positions in two separate China Sister Cities relationships. Minneapolis’ sister city is Harbin, China, site of infamous Unit 731.
From the speaker: Japan occupied China’s province of Manchuria in 1931 with the original intention of seizing the raw materials of coal, oil and food stuffs. Manchuria also provided the perfect clandestine bioweapon testing location out of international view with unlimited test subjects. Starting in 1937, the Japanese military perfected these bioweapons on the Chinese populace.
The Germans as well as our U.S. military had their own secret programs, yet Unit 731 dwarfed these others in size, scope and brutality. Japanese delivery systems of hydrogen balloons and bomber carrying super submarines were operational before war’s end. This is the incredible story of how chillingly close Japan was to accomplishing mass casualties to U.S. coastal cities and how secret deals allowed the thousands of Japanese scientists to escape war trials.
To correct most history books, the Soviet Union did not have, as reported, the greatest W.W.II casualties. Due to the extensive use of biologic and chemical weapons, the Japanese genocide of Chinese civilians killed an estimated 25 million, that is four times greater than the Nazi Holocaust!
All SaddleBrooke residents and their guests are welcome.