As Shakespeare’s Falstaff observed – Discretion is the better part of valor – and so he lived to fight another day.
That is not an exact quote, but it sums up Community Circle Players’ decision to abandon, for now, its plans to present a show this November. Not cancel, but just postpone. Live theatre should be enjoyed by audience and actors alike. Holding auditions armed with a thermometer, wearing a mask to rehearsals, asking the audience to wear masks and stay six-feet from other audience members, while wondering if we are all risking someone’s health— that is just not fun.
Everyone involved with producing “AN EVENING OF ONE ACTS” wanted the show to go on. Scripts were ordered and have arrived, permissions received from the authors and royalties paid to the publishers. Residents were counting the days until auditions!! Not only that, but the production team had begun procuring props and set pieces and the banquet and events staff at HOA-2 was “at the ready.” Alas, poor Yorick (Shakespeare's Hamlet), it was not to be.... for fall, anyway.
When this “Long Day’s Journey Into Night” is behind us, the show will definitely go on. We want that day to come as much as anyone and are anxious to bring live theatre to the MVCC stage. In the meantime, watch these pages for further news about the CCP's Winter auditions for our Spring production.
Those with questions may email Shawne Cryderman at sfcrydo@yahoo.com, Tim Morsani at morsanitim@wbhsi.net, or Susan Sterling at swsaz79@gmail.com.