Is it HOT enough for you? At this super warm time of year, I love to make salads for dinner. There is so much you can do to make it interesting, colorful and healthy. You can add to this recipe or digress as you see fit. Almost anything is acceptable.
Shrimp, Avocado and Corn Salad
1 pound cooked and peeled medium shrimp (fresh or frozen)
1 cup frozen whole-kernel corn (thawed)
1 cup fresh cilantro leaves (some chopped)
1 (10 oz.) package romaine lettuce (torn)
1/3 cup light lime vinaigrette
1/2 tsp. ground black pepper
1 medium avocado, peeled and diced
Combine first 6 ingredients in a large bowl. Add avocado and toss gently.
This makes 4 medium-sized servings as a side dish or 2 large dinner-sized servings.
Now for a good dessert which you can prepare before making the salad.
Lemon Cheesecake Balls
1 (8 oz.) package block cream cheese (less-fat is optional), room temperature
1/2 tsp. lemonade flavored sugar-free drink mix (like Crystal Light)
1/3 cup graham cracker crumbs
Combine cream cheese and drink mix in a bowl; beat with a mixer at high speed until smooth.
Place graham cracker crumbs on a plate. Scoop cream cheese mixture into 1-inch balls; roll in crumbs. (I use my melon baller to get a good size ball.) Place balls on a plate and chill until ready to serve.