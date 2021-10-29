WHAT: Thirtieth Annual Oracle Artist Studio Tour
WHEN: Saturday, November 6 & Sunday, November 7
from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., each day
WHERE: Fourteen Locations throughout Oracle, AZ 85623
WHO: Thirty-eight Oracle Artists
COST: FREE
Oracle Artist Studio Tour
Adventure through the community of Oracle on a self-guided art excursion. Visit our website at oracleartiststudiotour.org to view photos of artists’ work and to print out a downloadable map. Begin anywhere and let the purple signs guide you to imagination, creativity, originality, style, quality, passion and heart. Maps are also available at all studio locations. Spend a day, or two, enjoying Oracle’s charm, beautiful weather, historic ranches, artist studios and workshops. Meet our working artists and craftspeople at 14 locations as the Oracle Artist Studio Tour celebrates its thirtieth year.
The artwork, all original and handmade, offered for sale by the artists, is wide ranging and eclectic.
Included are paintings in oil, watercolor, acrylics and encaustic, jewelry with beads, leather, and silver, functional and decorative ceramics, wall hangings, photography, woodwork, iron garden sculpture, glasswork, mixed-media artwork, gourds and even handmade bee houses.
For a comprehensive list of Oracle accommodations, outdoor adventure, restaurants and events go to VisitOracle.org.