A February Fact: The Love Month February was named after the ancient festival of purification in Rome. Coincidentally, there is also a Roman God called Februus, although he was named after the said festival. Until Julius Caesar’s changes in 45BC, February was the only month with an even number of days.
Keeping with the color of red in the month of February, here are some idioms you might recognize.
Seeing Red
The color red has many connotations: communism, strong emotions, violence, hot heat and, of course, blood. This term is, however, associated with bull-fighting and the use of the toreador’s red cape to deceive a bull. The term has been used from the early 20th Century but has been pre-dated by the ancient sport itself and found its way into bull-fighting parlance in English-speaking countries in the mid-18th century.
Red Herring
We know that this idiom means something that is intended to be misleading. This idiom is associated with several origins. However, herring are not red; the flesh of the fish turns red by the smoking process.
One story concerns the English tradition of fox hunting. Hunters would drag a dead cat or fox along a trail to mark a scent. In lieu of one of these animals a red herring was used. Some people thought that the scent of the herring would help the dogs follow the trail; conversely, some believed that this practice was used to deliberately deceive the dogs so that the hunt could be prolonged, hence creating a “false trail.”
Another source indicates that settlers of early New England would drop bits of red herring along a trail to confuse any wolves that were stalking them.
Many writings of the late 19th and early 20th century include the words “a red herring drawn across the trail.” This expression suggests that someone was trying to divert attention away from the actual issue at hand. The term is used in modern parlance when a false clue is used in discussions of logic or argumentation – and, of course, in politics notwithstanding!
Red Tape
This term originated in the early 16th century with the Spanish administration of Charles V, King of Spain and the Holy Roman Emperor. The King used red tape to bind the most important dossiers that required immediate attention/discussion with his Council of State. This practice was copied by other European monarchs of the time to speed up their administrative decisions. Eventually, British barristers adopted this practice and, to this day, barristers use pink-colored ribbon to bind their briefs. However, in Spain today, the term red tape has taken on a new meaning. The Spanish bureaucracy is notorious for its lack of efficiency and, now, the term red tape suggests a bogged down governmental system. Obviously, the United States has adopted this new definition of the term.
Red Ink/In the Red
This term, of course, originated with bookkeepers who would record income in black ink and debt or losses in red ink on financial balance sheets. Businesses that were financially solvent are described as “in the black.” The phrase conjures up a clerk from a Dickens’ novel writing in a ledger with a quill pen. However, the term was first used in the early 20th century in a reference book titled “Money and Investments,” by Montgomery Rollins.