Compassion/Social Distancing/Skype/

Anxiety/Dr. Anthony Fauci/Paranoia/Netflix/

The New Normal/Sanitizer/Forgiveness/CDC/

Hand Washing/Thoughtfulness/Prayer/

Face Masks/FaceTime/T.P./Friendship/

Corona Virus/Game Changer/Zoom/6 feet/

Responders/Quarantine/Love/Humor/

Honor/CDC/Empty Streets/Unemployment/

Businesses Closing/Home Schooling/Fear/

Anger/No Hugs/Stimulus Checks$/Closures/

COVID-19/Eating In/Cancellations/Hoarding/Uptick/

Stay-at-Home Orders/No Live Sports/Virtual Meetings & Graduations/Care Givers/

On-Line Education/Overwhelmed Food Banks/ Cuomos/Lockdown/Board Games/cards/

Empty Shelves/Trying New Recipes/Boredom/

Postponements/Epidemiology/Empathy . . .

PANDEMIC!

And, very familiar words . . .

Family/ friends.