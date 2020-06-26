Compassion/Social Distancing/Skype/
Anxiety/Dr. Anthony Fauci/Paranoia/Netflix/
The New Normal/Sanitizer/Forgiveness/CDC/
Hand Washing/Thoughtfulness/Prayer/
Face Masks/FaceTime/T.P./Friendship/
Corona Virus/Game Changer/Zoom/6 feet/
Responders/Quarantine/Love/Humor/
Honor/CDC/Empty Streets/Unemployment/
Businesses Closing/Home Schooling/Fear/
Anger/No Hugs/Stimulus Checks$/Closures/
COVID-19/Eating In/Cancellations/Hoarding/Uptick/
Stay-at-Home Orders/No Live Sports/Virtual Meetings & Graduations/Care Givers/
On-Line Education/Overwhelmed Food Banks/ Cuomos/Lockdown/Board Games/cards/
Empty Shelves/Trying New Recipes/Boredom/
Postponements/Epidemiology/Empathy . . .
PANDEMIC!
And, very familiar words . . .
Family/ friends.