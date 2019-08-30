This I have learned . . .

Travel Much?
Many people in SaddleBrooke travel – a lot. They travel not just within the confines of our borders, but to exotic places such as the South Pole, Pago Pago, North Tanzania, Viet Nam, Cambodia and Africa. These wanderlust individuals seem to relish the idea of turning their key in their front door lock and leaving for a week - or weeks - to get away from their daily routines and, more importantly, to experience varied and interesting cultures. Most of us live vicariously through these inquisitive and erstwhile energetic people who seem to have no end to their thirst for knowledge and adventure.
They must have strong constitutions, for traveling requires an inordinate amount of stamina, in addition to being flexible! There is the matter of transportation to, or having to park at, the airport, then taking a shuttle or shuttles and schlepping all points in between. Then there is the ritual of going through the TSA checkpoint of placing any carry-ons plus any electronic devices into a bin on a conveyor belt for these items to be X-rayed, followed by your having to walk through an upright body X-ray machine – almost every airport has a different version of this machine.
Traveling internationally? There are extra travel hurdles to endure. For an example, some countries have Automated Passport Control (APC) kiosks at which the traveler answers questions regarding his/her stay or whether or not the traveler has any fruit or vegetables to declare. Then, the passport is placed on a copier and the passport is copied, followed by one’s peering into an eye-level camera for a “photo capture.” Actually, the photo looks better than the one that is taken for one’s driver’s license! The passport/photo capture copy is then presented to the customs official at a check-point booth. And, truly, these APCs do make the point of entry into another country more time saving and efficient.
We recently visited Canada for two weeks, and, in going to our final destination in Canada, traversed the Phoenix, Seattle and Calgary Airports. These airports are becoming more and more interesting and sophisticated - in some cases live music is performed, and, as at the Seattle airport (Sea-Tac), in its main terminal there is a play area for children replete with rocking chairs. Some international airports provide massages (Hong Kong), swimming pools (Singapore) or meditation and quiet spaces (Amsterdam).
It’s all in the name of making the traveler more at ease and more relaxed as he/she prepares for the cramped flight to one’s destination.
There are many hassles in traveling these days; but the peace of mind is worth the inconvenience. We arrived safe and sound in Canada and we returned safe and sound. And, isn’t that what a traveler wants – to know that he/she will be safe and sound to and from one’s destination?
