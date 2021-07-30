I was in a department store the other day— just window shopping— and enjoying being out and about. I saw a beautiful blouse, picked it off of the rack and noticed that it was made in Vietnam. At that split second, I saw a young girl carrying some clothing to try on; amongst the clothes was a tie-dyed T-shirt! I said, “May I ask how old you are?” “Thirteen,” she answered. I’m guessing that she probably has never heard of Vietnam, has a clue as to where on this earth it is located nor, I suspect, what the Summer of Love was all about in 1967. But, why should she? It is our history.
It was a time when many young people (A.K.A. Flower Children) discarded conventionality, espoused an anti-war philosophy and started dabbling in marijuana as well as hallucinogenic drugs. This movement culminated when 100,000 “Hippies” converged on the Haight-Asbury neighborhood of San Francisco. Remember? Perhaps some of you were there.
But the year 1967 was much more than the Hippie Movement or the Vietnam War. Here is a short, but not all inclusive, time capsule:
>Astronauts Gus Grissom, Edward Higgins White and Roger Chaffee are killed in a fire during a test of their Apollo 1 spacecraft at the Kennedy Space Center, Florida.
>The Twenty-fifth Amendment to the United States Constitution is ratified. (The 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution addresses what happens to the presidency and vice-presidency if the president and/or vice president dies, resigns or becomes incapacitated or disabled.)
>Soviet space program: Soyuz 1, a manned spaceflight carrying cosmonaut Colonel Vladimir Komarov, was launched into orbit. Komarov died when his parachute failed to open, making him the first human to die during a space mission.
>After refusing induction into the United States Army the day before (citing religious reasons), Muhammad Ali is stripped of his boxing title.
>Thurgood Marshall is sworn in as the first African-American justice of Supreme Court of the United States or United States Supreme Court.
>The United States, United Kingdom, and Soviet Union sign the Outer Space Treaty in Washington, D.C., banning deployment of nuclear weapons in space, and limiting use of the Moon and other astronomical object or celestial bodies to peaceful purposes.
>The first Super Bowl is played in Los Angeles. The Green Bay Packers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 35 to10.
…. Note: A 30 second Super Bowl commercial in 1967 cost $420,000. In 2021, the same 30 second commercial cost $5.5 million.
>The first issue of Rolling Stone Magazine is published.
>Adrian Kantrowitz performs the first human heart transplant in the United States.
>Dr. James Bedford becomes the first person to be cryonics or cryonically preserved with intent of future resuscitation.
>The movies: To Sir with Love, In Cold Blood, Camelot, Dr. Doolittle and Wait Until Dark.
>The songs: To Sir with Love, The Letter, Ode to Billie Joel, Windy, Something Stupid and I’m a Believer.