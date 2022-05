We received A Catalogue of Favorites in the mail the other day. Favorites? Well, the catalogue was a clothing catalogue and, frankly, I am about tapped out on clothes these days. At least until I cull previously termed favorite clothes out my closet . . .

But there are other favorites that could be talked about here: favorite foods, T.V. shows, music, books, movies, sportsโ€” to name a few.

But, thinking of favoritesโ€” foods and music in particularโ€” here are some people you may have heard of, and their food and music favorites. Some of these may surprise you!

FOOD ๐Ÿ— ๐ŸŽ‚ ๐Ÿ”

John F. Kennedy โ€“ Tarragon Chicken

Barbra Streisand โ€“ Either pommes de terres soufflรฉes and steak Diane OR a great Nathan's hot dog and French fries

Frank Sinatra โ€“ Stuffed artichokes

Venus Williams โ€“ Cherry pie

Marilyn Monroe โ€“ Steak

Tony Bennett โ€“ Pasta

Paul McCartney โ€“ A vegetarian diet

Brian Wilson โ€“ Vegetables and salmon

Albert Einstein โ€“ A vegetarian diet

Richard Nixon โ€“ Meatloaf

Ruth Bader Ginsberg โ€“ Scottish smoked salmon (lox) and caviar

Neil Armstrong - spaghetti with meat sauce, scalloped potatoes

Tiger Woods โ€“ Steak and potatoes

MUSIC ๐ŸŽถ

John F. Kennedy โ€“ Jazz

Barbra Streisand โ€“ Apparently, her own!

Frank Sinatra โ€“ Jazz

Venus Williams โ€“ Hip Hop

Marilyn Monroe โ€“ Jazz

Tony Bennett โ€“ Also his own!

Paul McCartney โ€“ Anything by Brian Wilson

Brian Wilson โ€“ The Beatles, The Four Freshmen, George Gershwin

Albert Einstein โ€“ Mozart

Richard Nixon โ€“ Jazz and Country

Ruth Bader Ginsberg โ€“ Opera

Neil Armstrong โ€“ Country

Tiger Woods โ€“ Hip Hop

And, my favorite food? Street tacos. Music? Anything by Stan Getz and, of course, the Beatles!

Ever thought about your favorite foods or music?