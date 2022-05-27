We received A Catalogue of Favorites in the mail the other day. Favorites? Well, the catalogue was a clothing catalogue and, frankly, I am about tapped out on clothes these days. At least until I cull previously termed favorite clothes out my closet . . .
But there are other favorites that could be talked about here: favorite foods, T.V. shows, music, books, movies, sports— to name a few.
But, thinking of favorites— foods and music in particular— here are some people you may have heard of, and their food and music favorites. Some of these may surprise you!
FOOD 🍗 🎂 🍔
- John F. Kennedy – Tarragon Chicken
- Barbra Streisand – Either pommes de terres soufflées and steak Diane OR a great Nathan's hot dog and French fries
- Frank Sinatra – Stuffed artichokes
- Venus Williams – Cherry pie
- Marilyn Monroe – Steak
- Tony Bennett – Pasta
- Paul McCartney – A vegetarian diet
- Brian Wilson – Vegetables and salmon
- Albert Einstein – A vegetarian diet
- Richard Nixon – Meatloaf
- Ruth Bader Ginsberg – Scottish smoked salmon (lox) and caviar
- Neil Armstrong - spaghetti with meat sauce, scalloped potatoes
- Tiger Woods – Steak and potatoes
MUSIC 🎶
- John F. Kennedy – Jazz
- Barbra Streisand – Apparently, her own!
- Frank Sinatra – Jazz
- Venus Williams – Hip Hop
- Marilyn Monroe – Jazz
- Tony Bennett – Also his own!
- Paul McCartney – Anything by Brian Wilson
- Brian Wilson – The Beatles, The Four Freshmen, George Gershwin
- Albert Einstein – Mozart
- Richard Nixon – Jazz and Country
- Ruth Bader Ginsberg – Opera
- Neil Armstrong – Country
- Tiger Woods – Hip Hop
And, my favorite food? Street tacos. Music? Anything by Stan Getz and, of course, the Beatles!
Ever thought about your favorite foods or music?