We received A Catalogue of Favorites in the mail the other day. Favorites? Well, the catalogue was a clothing catalogue and, frankly, I am about tapped out on clothes these days. At least until I cull previously termed favorite clothes out my closet . . .

But there are other favorites that could be talked about here: favorite foods, T.V. shows, music, books, movies, sports— to name a few.

But, thinking of favorites— foods and music in particular— here are some people you may have heard of, and their food and music favorites. Some of these may surprise you!

FOOD 🍗 🎂 🍔

  • John F. Kennedy – Tarragon Chicken
  • Barbra Streisand – Either pommes de terres soufflées and steak Diane OR a great Nathan's hot dog and French fries
  • Frank Sinatra – Stuffed artichokes
  • Venus Williams – Cherry pie
  • Marilyn Monroe – Steak
  • Tony Bennett – Pasta
  • Paul McCartney – A vegetarian diet
  • Brian Wilson – Vegetables and salmon
  • Albert Einstein – A vegetarian diet
  • Richard Nixon – Meatloaf
  • Ruth Bader Ginsberg – Scottish smoked salmon (lox) and caviar
  • Neil Armstrong - spaghetti with meat sauce, scalloped potatoes
  • Tiger Woods – Steak and potatoes

MUSIC 🎶

  • John F. Kennedy – Jazz
  • Barbra Streisand – Apparently, her own!
  • Frank Sinatra – Jazz
  • Venus Williams – Hip Hop
  • Marilyn Monroe – Jazz
  • Tony Bennett – Also his own!
  • Paul McCartney – Anything by Brian Wilson
  • Brian Wilson – The Beatles, The Four Freshmen, George Gershwin
  • Albert Einstein – Mozart
  • Richard Nixon – Jazz and Country
  • Ruth Bader Ginsberg – Opera
  • Neil Armstrong – Country
  • Tiger Woods – Hip Hop

And, my favorite food? Street tacos. Music? Anything by Stan Getz and, of course, the Beatles!

Ever thought about your favorite foods or music?

