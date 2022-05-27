We received A Catalogue of Favorites in the mail the other day. Favorites? Well, the catalogue was a clothing catalogue and, frankly, I am about tapped out on clothes these days. At least until I cull previously termed favorite clothes out my closet . . .

But there are other favorites that could be talked about here: favorite foods, T.V. shows, music, books, movies, sports— to name a few.

But, thinking of favorites— foods and music in particular— here are some people you may have heard of, and their food and music favorites. Some of these may surprise you!

FOOD 🍗 🎂 🍔

John F. Kennedy – Tarragon Chicken

Barbra Streisand – Either pommes de terres soufflées and steak Diane OR a great Nathan's hot dog and French fries

Frank Sinatra – Stuffed artichokes

Venus Williams – Cherry pie

Marilyn Monroe – Steak

Tony Bennett – Pasta

Paul McCartney – A vegetarian diet

Brian Wilson – Vegetables and salmon

Albert Einstein – A vegetarian diet

Richard Nixon – Meatloaf

Ruth Bader Ginsberg – Scottish smoked salmon (lox) and caviar

Neil Armstrong - spaghetti with meat sauce, scalloped potatoes

Tiger Woods – Steak and potatoes

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

MUSIC 🎶

John F. Kennedy – Jazz

Barbra Streisand – Apparently, her own!

Frank Sinatra – Jazz

Venus Williams – Hip Hop

Marilyn Monroe – Jazz

Tony Bennett – Also his own!

Paul McCartney – Anything by Brian Wilson

Brian Wilson – The Beatles, The Four Freshmen, George Gershwin

Albert Einstein – Mozart

Richard Nixon – Jazz and Country

Ruth Bader Ginsberg – Opera

Neil Armstrong – Country

Tiger Woods – Hip Hop

And, my favorite food? Street tacos. Music? Anything by Stan Getz and, of course, the Beatles!

Ever thought about your favorite foods or music?