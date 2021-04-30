This I have learned…

It goes without saying that we all have moved to the state of Arizona for a multitude of reasons: the weather, the topography, the dark skies, the ability to be outdoors every day of the year and the myriad of activities that can be had, especially with living in an over age 55 active adult community.
From SaddleBrooke, one can drive a mile north, east or west and find him or herself in a landscape that resembles the moon. But isn’t that what we like— the ability to be untethered, if you will, in order to escape from the hustle and bustle of what happens in one’s daily life?
There are so many perks for living in Arizona, and especially in this part of the state. For one, because Tucson is a college town, it has a relatively diverse population. This means that Tucson is rich culturally and affords opportunities to attend many cultural events.
Tucson also has more than 1,200 restaurants and bars— two-thirds of them are locally owned and are City of Gastronomy “certified,” meaning that they are “strongly connected to the local food system, use environmentally and socially responsible business practices…” (According to Here Magazine). And, it was in December 2015 that UNESCO “proclaimed” Tucson as a World City of Gastronomy.
Arizona is a dark sky state with world-famous observatories that have state-of-the art observatory equipment. According to the online publication “Arizona, the Grand Canyon State,” “Arizona is home to more certified Dark Sky Places than anywhere else in the world. No country outside the U.S. can rival the state's 16 dark-sky communities, places and parks.”
And those living in SaddleBrooke live in a park-rich environment; there are over 148 parks in Pima County, and Pinal County has five state parks, four wilderness areas, three national monuments, two national forests and a national scenic trail.
If one is interested in a road trip from SaddleBrooke, one can jump into his or her car for a five-hour trip to see the Grand Canyon, the Petrified Forest, Sunset Crater or the Painted Desert. And, there are 47 National Landmarks in our state! The list of beautiful spaces in Arizona goes on and on.
All of these considerations notwithstanding, Arizona is still home to rattlesnakes, scorpions, gila monsters, coyotes and mountain lions. However, these animals are a part of the personality of our beautiful Sonoran Desert.
But space— do we have enough space here? Based on the 2019 Census we do. Arizona has a population of 7,278,717 and is 113,653.1 square miles in size. Quickly doing the Math… that means 64 people per square-mile. Hmmm…
Oh, give me land, lots of land under starry skies above
Don't fence me in (Bing Crosby)
This I have learned…