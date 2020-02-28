Mutli-platinum selling band Blood, Sweat & Tears (BST) came about in a time when bands were experimenting with different instrumentations and stylings. Their “jazz-rock” mix, inclusion of horns, and the soulful voice of David Clayton-Thomas set them apart from most of their contemporaries. And now Khris Dodge Entertainment is bringing you the best of the band on Wednesday, March 25 as “You’re the One: A Tribute to Blood, Sweat & Tears” comes to DesertView Performing Arts Center.
Leading the show is actor/singer Carlos “Charlie” Hall. Theatre fans will recognize him as a longtime member of The Gaslight Theatre’s troupe. He’s also a familiar face on the DVPAC stage, having performed the music of the Blues Brothers with friend and fellow actor Mike Yarema. Charlie will be joined by a band of eight: four horn players, a guitarist, bassist, keyboardist, and drummer.
“Charlie was our first thought when we decided to do this show,” says show co-creator and keyboardist Khris Dodge. “Very few people have the level of energy needed to sing these songs, and Charlie is unmatched. He gives his all to every song. Then you add in the rest of our band, and you’ve got live music at its best.”
Where did the thought of a BST show come from?
Dodge explained, “While putting together our Chicago show, we realized that there was a lot of great music of similar sound coming out during the late 1960’s and early 1970’s - BST being among the most prominent. BST swings heavily toward the jazz side of the music spectrum, and we thought it would be fun to explore that.”
“Bruce Gates, who put together most of the charts for the Chicago show jumped right on this one,” Dodge said. Adding, “He is a man devoted to his craft, meticulously transcribing the horn licks and making sure to capture the best of each song.”
“You’re the One” features “You’ve Made Me So Very Happy,” “Hi-De-Ho,” “Lucretia Mac Evil,” “Spinning Wheel,” “Got To Get You Into My Life,” and many, many more – it’ll be a groovy trip down memory lane.
“You’re the One: A Tribute to Blood, Sweat & Tears” plays on Wednesday, March 25, begins at 7:30 p.m., and runs approximately two hours (with intermission). Tickets are $30. Call the box office at (520) 825-2818 or visit www.dvpac.net for more information or to reserve seats.