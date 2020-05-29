We have some great photographers in SaddleBrooke. Some are retired professional photographers, but most are amateurs who have refined their skills over time largely because of their passion for the art form.
You can see many examples of our local photographers’ work on several FaceBook groups and websites focused on the work of SaddleBrooke residents. One such group on FaceBook is the “Photographers of Saddlebrook,” supported by the recently renamed “Digital Photography Club of Saddlebrook” (or DIGS).
During the last month or so, viewers of photos in this group have been treated to many wonderful images of nesting birds and the recent full moons. If you enjoy looking at some beautiful photography, prepare yourself to spend a lot of time perusing these photos.
But I want to focus this column on the many excellent moon photos that have been taken recently. I suspect nearly every Saddlebrooke resident has looked at these full moons and many have tried to photograph them. If you are using a SmartPhone, I suspect you have been somewhat disappointed with the result. There are two major challenges that have to be dealt with to get great results: The first is optical and the second is the sheer brilliance of moonlight.
Optically, these photos are typically taken with very high magnification lenses, typically 10 to 16 times what a “normal” SmartPhone offers. The human brain gets involved here, because your mind is tricked into accepting a false reality: the moon appears to be much “closer” to the viewer, because the moon “appears” to be bigger, relative to the earth-bound elements in the photo, when we all know it really isn’t!
There is a relatively simple way to prove this is true. Take two photos of the moon, one with a “normal” lens and another with a high-magnification lens. If you were to “crop” the “normal” lens photo to show the same area as the photo taken with the telephoto lens, you would see the two photos look essentially the same.
Now, I don’t expect anyone to run out and try this test with your SmartPhone. There are reasons why expensive cameras and lenses are expensive!
The other challenge to photographing the moon is its sheer brightness. SmartPhone cameras are pretty smart, but they are normally set up to average exposures over light and dark areas. When you photograph a small, very bright subject with a lot of nearly black area around it, the SmartPhone tries to average the exposure to accommodate the whole photo. There are ways to compensate for this with most SmartPhones, but essentially you will still end up with a relatively small moon in a very dark background.
If you want a good photograph of the moon, our wonderfully clear air here will produce great photos during daylight hours. Moonrise and Moonset times are included with most weather apps. Your best photos in Saddlebrook will probably at Moonrise. Use the “tele” lens built into your phone if you have one.
Once you take your photo(s), use the cropping tools built-in to your camera to make the moon as large as possible without sacrificing too much quality. You will likely find that you will end up with a pretty good photograph!
I would like to thank the photographer and my friend Bill George for supplying the images that accompany this article.
If you want more info on any of the topics covered in these columns, have general questions or comments, or an idea for a future column, please send me an email at PhotographyForEveryone@hagedon.net. And don’t forget to visit the “Saddlebag Notes” photography web pages on their website, (www.saddlebagnotes.com/photography).