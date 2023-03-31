The SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild (SBFAG) now has nearly 175 members! Members must be residents of SaddleBrooke One or Two, and there are plenty of options to help them explore their creativity and develop their skills.

SBFAG dues are just $25 annually, and members receive a discount on a variety of art classes offered in the Topaz Room (located at the Arts and Crafts Center adjacent to the MountainView Country Club). Members also enjoy monthly meetings, open studio, non-critique sessions, Art Salon discussions, opportunities to exhibit and sell their work, and so much more.

Join your neighbors and guests for a fun, inspiring experience. Visit the Guild’s website at saddlebrookefinearts.org for details on these three classes starting in April—including convenient, online registration. Click on the “Contact Us” button to submit an email with any questions you may have.

The next monthly meeting of the SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild is Tuesday, April 4, at 4 p.m. at the Activity in HOA One. Guild members also enjoy a discount on class fees.