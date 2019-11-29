You don’t want to miss the ever-popular spring Fashion Show and Luncheon hosted by Chapter EP of the P.E.O. Sisterhood. Join your friends, next year on Friday, February 21, for a delicious lunch and to see the latest fashions from Chico’s. Doors open at 11:00 a.m., with lunch served at 11:30 a.m. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at the HOA-2 Administrative Office located in the MountainView complex or online at tickets.saddlebrooketwo.com.
When purchasing your ticket, be prepared to select your choice of Mushroom Spinach and Swiss Quiche or Bacon Spinach Cheddar Quiche. Each quiche will be served with roasted asparagus and cherry tomatoes, rolls and butter. Dessert will be chocolate sheet cake, topped with Berry Coulis and whipped cream. You can select either vegan, gluten free, dairy free or vegetarian when you purchase your ticket.
In addition to the fashions, 15-year-old Aliyah Douglas will sing. Aliyah has won numerous competitions, including the prestigious New York Lyric Opera Vocal Competition. Her voice has been described as breathtaking, amazing and awesome. She sang at the State P.E.O. Convention three years ago.
Bring a few extra dollars, as there will be a 50/50 raffle to add to the excitement!
This event is held annually to raise money to fund scholarships for women pursuing undergraduate and graduate degrees in both the U.S. and Canada. Your attendance will help support this worthy endeavor.
P.E.O. Chapters support the educational and charitable funds of the P.E.O. Sisterhood but are not classified as charitable by the I.R.S. Therefore, donations to individual chapters do not meet the I.R.S. requirements for a charitable income tax donation. P.E.O. shall not be liable in any way for any goods and / or services supplied by third-party vendors or public establishments.