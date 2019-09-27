Return with us to those thrilling years, when we were young. Many of us went to the dances and danced, some watched from the sidelines. Bah, to that. Now we can all get on the floor, and dance with our own moves. Come out and have fun with the music of our golden youth to the 50's and 60's Sock Hop, which begins Tuesday, November 5.
The Sock Hop will be held in the MountainView Ballroom and will include the same great live band. 3 Jacks and A Julie (AKA Wild Ride) will play for your listening and dancing pleasure. The band will play many of the classics from the 50's and 60's. Including, but not limited to, the Everly Brothers, Elvis Presley, Roy Orbison, the Beach Boys, and Patsy Cline. The band will begin performing at 6:30 p.m. and will play until 9:30 p.m.
Doors and the all-cash bar will open at 5 p.m., with a meal being served at 5:45pm. There will be a buffet with; chicken piccata, with roasted vegetable, and rice pilaf, with a plated salad and rolls and butter to start. (If you have dietary restrictions, the chef can help you).
Wear your Poodle Skirt and Saddle Shoes, or your 50's- 60's costume, or dress in Tucson casual—either way, come and just listen to the band, or come and dance. This Sock Hop promises to again, be a very entertaining evening.
Return to those youthful days, let's have fun at a (Shoes on) Sock Hop with a live band which adds extra excitement to a dance, especially when they are good!
Tickets for the dance are $30 per person. They are on sale now, available in the HOA2 Office.