Country-Style Ribs, White Beans and Kraut
(Serves 2-4)
Here’s an idea for a comfort dinner entrée that features versatile, thick cut pork ribs. It’s a combination of flavors with German and Czech origins. Preparation is easy while cooking is slow at a lower temp. When fully cooked, the rib meat should fall off the bone and be fork tender. And the savory juices will be ready to be sopped up by some crusty bread. If all that sounds inviting to you…Try This!
List of Ingredients:
4-6 country-style pork ribs (with or without bones)
1 can white beans (cannelloni or great northern)
1 can or jar Bavarian or home-style sauerkraut (partially drained to control liquid level)
¼ medium yellow onion, diced or dried, minced onion
Ground pepper
Smoked paprika
¼ cup dry sherry
Sour cream (optional) and parsley for serving
Preparation:
Arrange the ribs in a shallow baking dish or ovenproof casserole, preferably with a lid. If not, use aluminum foil to seal the dish tightly when braising. Season ribs with pepper, add a layer of sauerkraut and then the beans and onions. Season the entire dish liberally with smoked paprika. Splash the dry sherry over the ingredients before covering. Bake in a 325-degree oven for about two hours. Maintain the moisture level (about half way up the pork ribs) and check while the ribs bubble during braising. Too much liquid can be drained or reduced (uncovered) later. More liquid can be added with water or chicken stock and a splash of sherry. The dish is finished when the rib meat is fork tender.
Serve with the optional dollop of sour cream and chopped parsley.