The Tucson Desert Art Museum is thrilled to announce that the Museum, Gallery and Museum Store are open Wednesday, September 2 with limited hours for the fall season. Located on the east side by Udall Park, the Museum will require masks and other social distancing procedures for the safety of guests and staff.
Offering a retrospective of some of our most popular exhibitions, the following return this fall:
“THE REDRESS PROJECT” Highlighting the plight of missing & murdered women and girls with nationally acclaimed art installation returns this fall. According to the Urban Indian Health Institute (UIHI), Arizona had the third highest number of cases of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls in the United States. Tucson accounted for the majority of these cases. Raising awareness for this crisis, The REDress Project by Métis artist Jaime Black is an art installation of empty red dresses that evokes a presence through the marking of absence. Black draws attention to the gendered and racialized nature of violent crimes against Native women. Since 2011, The REDress Project has become an international symbol of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) movement throughout Canada and now in the United States. Exhibition made possible by a grant from AZ Humanities.
“BUFFALO SOLDIERS: THE 10TH CAVALRY REGIMENT TOLD THROUGH THE ART OF DAVID LAUGHLIN” paints a picture of daily life for African American soldiers serving in the post-Civil War American West. Through his paintings, drawings, and block prints, artist David Laughlin depicts the 10th Cavalry Regiment’s daily activities while stationed in AZ from 1885 -1896. With the US Government pushing for western expansion, the Buffalo Soldiers’ tasks ranged from building outposts and laying telegraph lines to protecting settlers, stagecoaches and railroad crews and fighting Native Americans, outlaws and rustlers. Their days were full and difficult, however their military service offered them a chance to obtain better rights as citizens in the recently liberated United States.
“THE DIRTY THIRTIES: NEW DEAL PHOTOGRAPHY FRAMES THE MIGRANTS’ STORIES” explores the journeys of rural migrants fleeing the Dust Bowl, drought, and economic difficulties during the 1930s. In desperate search for jobs and new opportunities, thousands of former farm owners and ex-tenant farmers left their homes in the Southern Plains states and set off to the cotton fields of Arizona and the “Promised Land” of California, where supposedly work could be found. This exhibit explores why the migrants left, their journey westward, their experiences living and working in Arizona, and what life could be like for those who traveled on to California. Told primarily through the compelling documentary photography taken under the auspices of the New Deal programs of Franklin Delano Roosevelt, some images from this exhibit will likely stay with you throughout your lifetime.
About Tucson Desert Art Museum
Address: Tucson Desert Art Museum: 7000 East Tanque Verde Road, Tucson, AZ 85715
Hours: Wednesday - Friday 10 AM - 2 PM; Saturday 9 AM to 12 Noon
The Tucson Desert Art Museum, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, opened its doors on
November 1, 2013 with a mission to display art and artifacts of the Desert Southwest and its surrounding regions, and educate our guests about the history, cultures, and art of the region. At the core of the Museum is one of the Southwest’s premier collections of Navajo and Hopi pre-1940s textiles, including displays of chief’s blankets, Navajo saddle blankets, optical art textiles and Yei weavings. The Museum also has a diverse range of historical artifacts, classic and contemporary Southwestern paintings. Special highlights of the museum include exhibits on Navajo sand painting, early armaments of the Southwest, and artifacts from the Mesoamerican period.
Our motto is “visualize history through art.” We invite our guests to immerse themselves in history through our beautiful art!