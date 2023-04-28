The acclaimed Tucson Pops Orchestra is coming to DesertView Performing Arts Theater (DVPAC) for a special show on Saturday, May 20, at 7:30 p.m., and audience members may see some familiar faces in the process. Long-time SaddleBrooke favorites Khris Dodge and Crystal Stark are joining forces after more than a three-year absence on the DVPAC stage.

Billed as “Nothing but Love”, the 60-member orchestra will perform a number of selections that directly and indirectly address the theme. Selections will include pieces from the likes of Tchaikowvsky, Strauss, and the composer of some of the world’s most beloved operas—Puccini. On the lighter side, the evening will feature Henry Mancini’s Moon River and the orchestra will also perform “When I Fall in Love”, made famous by Nat King Cole, and will feature solo musicians from within the orchestra.

The gentleman standing at the podium, leading the orchestra, is no stranger to DVPAC audiences. Maestro Khris Dodge, producer, musical arranger, and piano player extraordinaire has had the honor of gracing the stage at SaddleBrooke in the past with a wide array of music and concerts. He was appointed conductor/music director to the Tucson Pops Orchestra in November 2021 and took the baton in September 2022. He succeeds longtime conductor LaszLo Veres and has lofty plans for the 68-year-old organization.

“One of my primary goals is to get the Tucson Pops in front of more audiences,” says Dodge. “The musicians in this orchestra are some of the finest professional musicians in Arizona and have a long tradition of presenting amazingly diverse concerts of light classics coupled with arrangements of popular songs from all eras. The more people we can expose to this wonderfully talented group, the better. This concert is the first of, hopefully, many more to come. DesertView offers audiences an exceptional auditorium with the comforts of a climate-controlled environment with nothing but great seats in the house. We will have an enjoyable evening together filled with love and unexpected surprises, and I only wish that I could sit in the audience with everyone else to enjoy the show.”

Dodge’s frequent performing partner, powerhouse vocalist Crystal Stark, is joining the ensemble as the evening’s special guest artist to sing a variety of love-inspired favorites. She’ll sing hits by Dionne Warwick, Donna Summer, and Whitney Houston, plus a special Etta James number just for SaddleBrooke audiences.

Tickets for concert on Saturday, May 20, are available at the SaddleBrooke HOA-2 Administration Building, the DVPAC Will Call the night of performance, or online at sbhoa2.org/tickets.