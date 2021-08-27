Turner G. Davis “Menagerie” Works on Paper
The “Menagerie” exhibition by Phoenix artist Turner G. Davis at the Triangle L Ranch’s Adobe Barn Gallery is the culmination of five years of experimentation and documentation. These intricate works explore themes of desire, loss, anxiety, levity and mortality. While these components link the pieces, individually, they are explorations primarily realized through the art of drawing. The glimpses and portals into imaginary worlds were created with a near obsessive fascination with the possibilities of mark making on paper. Often, the paper surfaces were subjected to a process of creasing, crumpling, tearing and drenching—allowing for elements of chance to enter the finished works. Much like life.
WHEN:
Exhibition Sunday, August 1 – Sunday, September 5
From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Artist Reception will be held on Saturday, August 21
And begins at 7 p.m.
WHERE:
Adobe Barn Gallery, Triangle L Ranch
2805 N. Triangle L Ranch Road
Oracle, AZ 85623
COST: Free
Visit TriangleLRanch.com. Donations to Triangle L ART RANCH Inc, a 501c3 non-profit are gladly accepted. For more information, email Sharon Holnback at trianglelart@gmail.com.