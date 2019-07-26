Billy was standing on the corner
beating on a tin can
thumping a drum with his foot
blowing blues out of his harp
Nathan was sitting in his Cadillac
talking on his cell phone
sipping wine from a crystal glass
feeling in the zone
Billy could clippity-clap tap dance
bringing a gleam to your eyes
you jus’ had to take some coins
toss ‘em in the case nearby
Nathan had no time to be silly
watching his P’s and Q’s
planned his upward advances
never had too much booze
Billy’s smile lit up the crowd
made hearts swing and sway
his banjo brightened the day
applause kept Billy’s blues away
Nathan had his stocks and IRA’s
his future so secure
no time for marriage or kids
goals to meet quotas to beat
Billy drank a beer at the bar with a grin
strummed some tunes with a friend
wondering quietly about his brother
what had become of his twin
Nathan sat in his penthouse suite
no messages on his phone
tears streamed down his cheeks
he was absolutely alone