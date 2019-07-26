Billy was standing on the corner

beating on a tin can

thumping a drum with his foot

blowing blues out of his harp

Nathan was sitting in his Cadillac

talking on his cell phone

sipping wine from a crystal glass

feeling in the zone

Billy could clippity-clap tap dance

bringing a gleam to your eyes

you jus’ had to take some coins

toss ‘em in the case nearby

Nathan had no time to be silly

watching his P’s and Q’s

planned his upward advances

never had too much booze

Billy’s smile lit up the crowd

made hearts swing and sway

his banjo brightened the day

applause kept Billy’s blues away

Nathan had his stocks and IRA’s

his future so secure

no time for marriage or kids

goals to meet quotas to beat

Billy drank a beer at the bar with a grin

strummed some tunes with a friend

wondering quietly about his brother

what had become of his twin

Nathan sat in his penthouse suite

no messages on his phone

tears streamed down his cheeks

he was absolutely alone