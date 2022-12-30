Kick off 2023 with our two special events in January. First, listen to an Astrological Forecast given by Sara on what we can expect in 2023. Later in the month, join Suzanne with her annual Burning Bowl Ceremony, where we focus on reflection, release, and setting intentions for the upcoming year.

ASTROLOGICAL FORECAST EVENT - Wednesday, January 11:

Astrology is a symbolic language that when unpacked, can be quite revealing. Currently, we are experiencing massive transformation that is occurring across the globe. Governments and institutions are flailing, and society seems to be unraveling. It is unnerving to say the least.

With the help of astrological symbolism, we can gather a broader perspective and gain context. In this talk, we’ll look at the historical correlations between the 1770’s, 1850’s, 1960’s, and today. We will examine the world’s current events through the lens of history and unpack the potential of what is ahead. No worries, there are some uplifting influences as well!

BURNING BOWL CEREMONY - Saturday, January 21:

As we prepare for 2023, a SPIRITUAL ritual that is helpful to release the old

and prepare for the new is The Burning Bowl Ceremony. With so much negative drama all around us, it is important to stay centered. Through this powerful and symbolic release of the burning bowl ritual, you can begin the process of letting go of anything energetically keeping you “stuck” or release fears that are holding you back.

The ceremony has a long tradition in most new thought churches. It’s a poignant way to transform things in your life that no longer have purpose or meaning. It helps you clean out any mental, emotional, and spiritual closets… making new space for what you desire in the coming year.

About Rev. Suzanne Marlett-Stewart

Rev. Suzanne, a resident of SaddleBrooke is an independent writer and speaker. She is available for weddings, vow renewals and Celebration of Life Services. Suzanne, a resident of SaddleBrooke is an independent writer and speaker. She was ordained non-denominational in 1988, representing all faiths, her focus is “inclusive.” Email: spiritualoccasions@outlook.com.

About Sara Bourland

Sara is a practicing astrologer, educator, designer, and artist. She is a member of the The Organization for Professional Astrology (OPA), and the Tucson Astrologers’ Guild (TAG). Visit sarabourland.com. Sara is available for professional astrological consultations, natal readings, and personal annual forecasts. Contact her to schedule. Email Sara at sara.bourland@gmail.com.

Upcoming Events - All to take place in the HOA-1 Activity Center.

An Astrology Forecast 2023 with Sara Bourland

Wednesday, January 11, at 6 p.m.

The Burning Bowl Ceremony with Suzanne Marlett-Stewart

Saturday, January 21, at 4 p.m.

Exploring Essential Oils with Barbara Barr

Wednesday, February 8, at 6 p.m.

Please RSVP for these events, or for more information about Metaphysical Explorations, visit our website at sbmetaphysical.com. Events are free for members, and donations from guests are appreciated.