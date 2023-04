Waiting in Despair, Cinquain

Hope,

wish, desire...

Dreaming, praying, planning...

Waiting, waiting.

Despair.

You Are the Flower

What freedom I have found

now that I have found myself

and in finding

have found you.

What better gift

than the gift of self-love

for only in loving oneself

can one learn to love.

And I love/found you

a long time ago

but lost you/me

when I lost me.

Now that I am whole

I have space to grow

and you are the flower

that fills my empty space.