Winds and Strings on Tuesday, July 18, at 2 p.m.

Senior Village hosts the SaddleBrooke Winds & Strings summer band at the monthly Music Matinee on Tuesday, July 18, at 2 p.m., in the MountainView Ballroom, East.

Wings & Strings is a group of SaddleBrooke musicians that love making music. Their ages range from young to somewhat older than young. All share their joy of music in several concerts throughout the year.

Men’s Social Hour on Monday, July 24, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Senior Village gentlemen meet for lively discussion and conversation at the East Patio, MountainView Bar & Grill. Each person may order refreshments at their own expense. Men’s Social Hour meets the fourth Monday of every month. For more information or to RSVP, email David Bull, maybull23@aol.com