Sonoran Singers has had an active April, doing what we love, singing in three part harmony and entertaining our audiences and spreading joy to residents of senor living facilities. On Wednesday, April 12, we performed at Brookdale Santa Rosa, and on Wednesday, April 19, at Watermark. Our talented Director Cora Peters led us in song.

We were thrilled for the privilege of joining SaddleBrooke Winds and Strings for a free concert held at the Ballroom of the MountainView clubhouse. Sonoran Singers opened the concert to a full house of family and friends after which Winds and Strings did a wonderful performance led by Director Ed Sand.