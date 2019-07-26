When Windows 10 was first introduced in mid-2015, a complex updating process was introduced thusly: “feature updates would be released three times a year. After in-house development and testing testing, early samples were released to “Windows Insider” volunteer test groups, and then distributed to the Current Branch (Home Edition users) for immediate installation via Windows Updates. Users of the Pro and Academic Editions could delay routine updates for weeks and feature updates for months if desired.
The proposed intense pace of rapid development soon proved to be problematic and unsustainable. The schedule became delayed and fraught with bugs, finally peaking with the rapid withdrawal of the 1809 (Fall of 2018) Feature Update which proved to be a public embarrassment, feared even after it was corrected and re-released on November 13.
After months of silence, Microsoft made a series of announcements about future updates for Windows 10 in late June and early July 2919. “Windows 10, version 1903 is now available for any user who manually selects “Check for updates” via Windows Update for all devices that do not have a safeguard hold. If your device has a known problem you may receive this notice: "The Windows 10 May 2019 Update is on its way. We're offering this update to compatible devices, but your device isn't ready for it. Once your device is ready, you'll see the update available on this page. There's nothing you need to do at this time."
While the May Update was originally tentatively labeled the March update, the delay has allowed further troubleshooting and problem solving. I have installed the 1903 version on 5 PCs at home and have started installations in Computer Club classroom: so far, so good.
“The 19H2 (second half of 2019) feature update for Windows 10 will be a focused set of features for select performance improvements, enterprise features and quality enhancements. To deliver these updates in a less disruptive fashion, Microsoft will deliver this feature update in a new way, using servicing technology (like the monthly update process) for customers running the May 2019 Update who choose to update to the new release.
Microsoft is now beginning to build and train the machine learning (ML) based rollout process to update devices running the April 2018 Update, and earlier versions of Windows 10, to ensure we can continue to service these devices and provide the latest updates, security updates and improvements. In other words, anyone running the May 2019 Update and updating to the 19H2 release will have a far faster update experience because the update will install like a routine monthly update.”
Users can only hope that this is the beginning of a more sedate and effective update schedule than what we have endured over the past four years. The new normal for Windows 10 Home Edition users running the 1903 or later version appears to be that the twice yearly feature updates may be delayed up to 18 months and routine updates may be delayed up to 1 week; Windows 10 Pro users may continue to delay routine updates up to 35 days.