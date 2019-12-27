If you’ve read my past columns, one of the topics I’ve touched on is the number of SmartPhone photo apps available as alternatives to the camera/photo editor app that is included with your ‘phone’s operating system. While not a good choice for everyone, these other apps offer much more control of your camera and more versatile editing capabilities. In the off-chance that you would be interested in reading my past columns, you can find them in the Photography section of the SaddleBag Notes web page at https://saddlebagnotes.com/photography/.
One of the downsides of writing about technology is that by the time I’ve commented on some aspect, changes in a camera or photo editing software are announced that makes me re-think my previous premise. A case in point:
There is probably no better example of rapidly advancing technology for the average consumer than the SmartPhone. When I recently moved from an iPhone 7+ to an iPhone 11 Pro, I was amazed at the technical advances. And although I use Apple as an example, these advances are pretty much common across the entire product segment.
Increased battery life and better camera capabilities now have me thinking about whether I still need to carry a big camera with me for future travels. And improvements to Apple’s iOS13 camera/editing software has made me re-think whether I really need a third-party camera/editing app in my ‘phone.
There are still some situations where Apple’s camera app falls short. The ability to capture and save RAW images is one. But consider how SmartPhone cameras are typically used. Because your SmartPhone is likely with you for much of your day, your camera is almost always ready for those photo opportunities that pop up on a moment’s notice.
For these situations, what I really want is a sharp, properly-exposed image that captures what you saw when you pushed the shutter button. There’s a good chance that you want to post the photo to an email address or social media. And you want to do all this quickly and relative ease.
But maybe your photo didn’t turn out exactly like you wanted. Maybe the exposure was too light or dark. Maybe your shot was at an odd angle. Just maybe, you would like to fix these problems before you send the photo to others. Apple’s upgraded photo app, included with iOS13, gives you the ability to do these tasks in a logical, straightforward manner. Even if you don’t have one of the latest iPhones, the iOS13 update will get you the new features, I believe “all the way back” to an iPhone 6.
My intent here is not to provide a tutorial on how to use the new iPhone software capabilities, but to encourage you to experiment a bit. I suggest downloading the iOS13 manual from the Apple website and reading the section on the photo app. Then, go out and take some photos! Experiment with the editing controls and try out some of the new capabilities.
I haven’t reached a final decision yet, but I am leaning toward taking only my iPhone 11 Pro on our next travel adventure. And only using only the iOS13 photo app for the minor edits discussed above.
But I still have some more experimenting to do . . .
