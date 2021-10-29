After months of promising myself that I will get to the task of organizing my spice/herb cabinet, in early October, I finally jumped into the project. There is method to my madness because the holidays are fast approaching and, well, I will be in the kitchen, (ergo) using various and sundry spices or herbs.
Suffice it to say, it was another Herculean Task, inasmuch as I had to keep or toss bottles, depending on expiration dates! But, on-hand (prior to the purging) I found: three bottles of cinnamon, four containers of dried oregano, several bottles of ground pepper and several types of salt – pink Himalayan, fine salt, regular table salt and sea salt. And, folks, I am here to say that one-half of my spice/herb bottles had to go. The conclusion: it is wise to review one’s spice/herb cabinet with great frequency. That being said, here are some spicy idioms you might enjoy.
No todo el monte es oregano
Literal translation: Not every hill is oregano! From Spain, this expression emanates from the rural custom of picking herbs. Frankly, not every plant that is picked is an herb because some plants picked can be weeds or other non-edible plants. The bottom line: often times things are not as perfect as you expect them to be.
Rub Salt into His Wounds
In ancient times salt would have been rubbed into the wounds caused by flogging— a painful punishment to be sure. However, the Greeks, Romans and Egyptians used salt on wounds for its medicinal value. Mixed with honey, the salt mixture would be used an ointment. It was also thought that this concoction was used to prevent infection and to, basically, make the wound dry. On sailing vessels salt water was often used as an antiseptic. For whatever reason the salt or saltwater solution was used, it caused great stinging pain, which led to the idiom, which has been used at least since the mid-1800s.
(She is) The Salt of the Earth
This idiom represents an individual who is representative of the noblest elements of society and was first found in Chaucer’s Summoner’s Tale (c.1386). Undoubtedly, Chaucer derived this saying from the Latin version of the King James’ Bible: Ye been the salt of the erthe and the savour. While positive in nature, the phrase conflicts with several other uses of the word “salt,” as it is more commonly associated with negativity. As an example, during the Middle Ages salt was used on land to poison it, in order to punish landowners who had committed a crime against society.
Take it with a Grain of Salt
The meaning of this saying, of course, is to express skepticism, doubt, mistrust or pessimism. The idiom is associated with the history of medicine. In 77 A.D. Pliny the Elder ostensibly wrote that an ancient cure for poison at the time was that the antidote was to be taken with a grain of salt— a literal reference to the use of salt. The present meaning has been in use since the 1600s and in the mid-1900s the term “pinch of salt” was introduced in Britain.