Pages from the Great American Songbook, a song and dance show of outstanding music standards from the Golden Age of Broadway and Hollywood musicals, began rehearsals on Tuesday, January 10, in preparation for performances on Tuesday, March 21 and Wednesday, March 22. There is the possibility of a performance on Thursday, March 23 if our SaddleBrooke neighbors purchase enough tickets to support our talented performers for a third night. Not only do we showcase the amazing talented performers from our community, but also we choose a charitable cause to support with some of our proceeds, such as the donation made to SaddleBrooke’s Senior Village after our last show.

Our bi-annual show started over 20-years-ago as a special talent night for the SaddleBrooke Singers. As the show grew in popularity and size, it became its own production company. This year’s production staff is headed by Director Gail Nelli and Assistant-Director Monica Gray, both members of SaddleBrooke Singers and cantors for Santa Catalina Church, with Dance Coordinator Ann Kurtz, the Director/Choreographer for the SilverBelles. Each of these women have performed in past variety shows since arriving in SaddleBrooke with plenty of previous experience.

The 42 member cast of singers and dancers will be performing a variety of production numbers from touching ballads and torch songs to uptempo swing and jazz influenced song and dance. For example, Ann and Dale Pizzitola, ballroom dance teachers, and their students Linda and Roger Shamburg will mesmerize the audience as they dance to Rogers & Hart’s “Blue Moon,” while the SilverBelles will delight you with the energetic “Puttin’ on the Ritz” by Irving Berlin. There is even a toe tapping country western clogging dance by the Coyote Country Cloggers to Patsy Montana’s “I Want to Be a Cowboy’s Sweetheart” and a gorgeous hula dance to “Blue Hawaii” by Hula dance instructor Glenda Fredricks.

The entire company is working tirelessly in rehearsals to bring you a quality show. We invite our SaddleBrooke neighbors to purchase tickets to the show online or in person at the HOA-2 administration building ASAP, so we sell out the two performances, one a matinee and the other an evening performance, and open up a third evening performance on Thursday, March 23. Tickets are $28. Hope to see you there!