Venus and the Moon were dancing the Texas Two-Step

over Arizona’s desert sky one October night,

when Saturn showed up and rudely cut in—

That is when Venus figured something was not right.

Venus beckoned her finger towards Saturn,

inviting him to help in her severe plight:

Planning on tripping Saturn on his rotation,

sending him spiraling into space and out of sight!

Moon, however, liking the way Saturn danced

warned him of the intentions planned that night—

Saturn did a slippery slide avoiding the intended trip,

continuing the dance much to Moon’s delight

Venus and Saturn spun away on their own path

and decided to dance the Tango in the night.

One, two, one two three, then do the dip—

they did it right thanks to the bright moonlight!