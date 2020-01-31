The SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild looks forward to an exciting winter and spring with a robust offering of art classes as well as its annual Art Show.
The Annual Art Show will be Friday, February 7 and Saturday, February 8 in the MountainView Country club, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. It’s a superlative place to view and buy wonderful art at Non-Gallery prices!
The classes offered in this upcoming season will be taught by SaddleBrooke residents who are accomplished artists, as well as by visiting instructors from outside of Saddlebrooke, such as Barry Sapp, Franceska and Rob Stenberg.
- Karen Brungardt will return with her Beginner Watercolor class
- Robbie Summers will offer her fun half-day classes, good for any level
- Deb Kress will teach collage, all levels
- Barry Sapp, a local artist, returns to teach watercolor techniques to intermediate to advanced students.
- A Scottsdale artist, Rob Stenberg, will come down for a one-day workshop
For more information and to register for classes, go to www.saddlebrookefinearts.org and click on the Classes tab and browse down the list to see all of the fun and interesting classes offered.
Wednesday, January 22 we will host our first Outreach Program of the year! The event will be from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the east end of the MountainView Ballroom. You will paint a horse using acrylic paints, being guided the whole time by your teacher, Karen Brungardt. No drawing or painting skills are required for this fun adventure in painting! The event will benefit TROT, Therapeutic Riding of Tucson, a worthwhile organization helping children, adults and Veterans. 100 percent of ticket sales will be donated to the organization! Your $35 fee includes wine, pizza and all art supplies and instruction! It’s a bargain, so sign up now!
Our active Art Guild is looking forward to a fun winter and spring and we hope to see you at our art show and in our classes! Interested in being a member? Go to our website as listed above to get the membership registration form.