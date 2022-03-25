You likely already know that the SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild is a nonprofit organization that provides educational, skill-building and social opportunities for Guild members and local residents alike. But did you know that Guild members display their work at two locations in SaddleBrooke One?
Browse art in a variety of mediums throughout the hallway next to Roadrunner Grill on the lower level of the Clubhouse… and spanning the walls in the Activity Center. Galleries are refreshed every quarter, with the latest changeover on Tuesday, March 1.
Artworks by SaddleBrooke neighbors and friends are always welcome additions to your collection. Most items in the galleries are available for purchase; pricing and contact information for each artist is posted.
Watch our website (at saddlebrookefinearts.org) for upcoming information on a limited offering of summer art classes.