How many times have you taken a photo and been disappointed by “how it came out”? If I squint really hard, I think I can see a lot of nodding heads. And yes, that would be me!
Ansel Adams is acknowledged as having been a master of visualization. Adams had, in his mind’s eye, what he wanted his photograph to be before he pushed the shutter release, and for most of his career, his photographs were in black and white! He accomplished this despite the fact that the image on the ground-glass of his eight-inch by 10-inch Deardorff view camera was upside down and in color!
Admittedly, most of us won’t take our photography to anywhere near Adams’ level. And while Adams might go for weeks or months before he developed his film and made prints, we have the “luxury” of being able to see our photos almost instantaneously. And we can even see a black-and-white version of our photo on our SmartPhone or camera viewing screen, if we choose to do so. So why worry about “visualization?”
I believe the constantly improving photo technology is making us visually lazy. Great photographs have been taken since the first photograph was made in the 1830’s. Nothing changed in this regard with the dawn of digital photography. But photographs that are created with the simple goal of being visually pleasing to the viewer are getting drowned out by a lot of visually mediocre photos.”
To be able to visualize, or mentally “see,” your finished photo before you take it requires discipline and practice. I start this process before I ever look at my subject through the camera. “What is it about the subject that I find interesting? What do I want to share with the person/people who view this image? How do I want it to appear in a two-dimensional representation of a three-dimensional scene? And how do I capture it given the limited capabilities of a digital sensor compared to the human eye?
As visualization becomes more intuitive, I think you will find you may photograph fewer subjects, but possibly take more photographs to get what you want. You may still want to do some editing, but the more you capture in the original image, the less you will need to do after the image is captured.
This really isn’t as difficult as it may sound. You may well already be “visualizing” your photos without thinking about it. But I believe the more you can visualize what you want your final images to be before you shoot will greatly reduce the number of, “That’s not how I wanted it to come out” moments!
