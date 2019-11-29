Political satire is probably as old as theatre. The shady-looking character in the photo could be your next governor, county assessor, or HOA board member—or he could be a fictitious former governor whose picture hangs on a theater set in next spring's SaddleBrooke dinner theatre.
If you've been to a CCP (Community Circle Players) production, you know how much fun it is. (Hopefully you have tickets for the week of Monday, November 11 in the MountainView Ballroom.) Preparations are already underway for the week of Sunday, March 8, when CCP, in cooperation with the banquet staffs of HOA-1 and HOA-2 will present Paul Slade Smith's "The Outsider." (Produced by special arrangement with Playscripts Inc.)
The "Outsider" is a timely and hilarious political satire that skewers politics and celebrates democracy. The shady character in the photo is actually Fred Lowy, the hard-working producer of the show. Auditions are Monday, November 18 and Tuesday, November 19, just after closing night of "Cookin' With Gus." For details please contact Fred at fredlowy@wbhsi.net, or director Tim Morsani at morsanitim@wbhsi.net.