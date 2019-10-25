November is here. This is an excellent month to be thankful for the wonderful SaddleBrooke community in which we live, and especially for all our friends. For those of us who are dancers, we are thankful for the other dancers who share this fun sport with us. We also are thankful for those who are thinking of dancing because we know how much joy dancing brings, not to mention the health benefits, physical, mental and social.
October was a month of many dances: our monthly Dine and Dance Party on Thursday, October 3, a TGIF Dance Party on Friday, October 11 and Halloween-themed Dinner and Dance Party on Saturay, October 26. These were fun dancing events, so we are eager for November dances.
Join us for our next monthly Dine and Dance Party on Thursday, November 7 at SaddleBrooke One. We start with dinner at the Vistas Dining Room then dance in the adjoining Vermillion Room. You can come dance with us or simply come for dinner and watch the dancing. It just might inspire you! Thursdays are Burger Nights so reservations are required if you wish to be seated near the dance floor with our group. Dinner reservations start at 5 p.m.; we usually start dancing about 6 p.m. To reserve a seat, email Rick Baumgartner at rkbltd@hotmail.com.
Our next Ballroom Dance Party with a Giving Thanks theme is on Saturday, November 23, at the MountainView Ballroom. The evening will start with a delicious three-course dinner including a salad, delicious entrée prepared by our MountainView Bar & Grill Chef and dessert. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is at 6 p.m. and dancing will begin at 7 p.m. Our Club DJ will be Phil Doyle providing a nice range of music for dancing. Reservations must be made in advance. Get your dance partner and some friends and join us for a fun evening of ballroom dancing. Tickets for this event are only $30 for club members and $40 for guests.
Guests are welcome to attend the various Dinner Dances but since the SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club is so much fun with so many parties, why not join? For information about dance parties, lessons, membership and more, go to our club website at www.sbballroomdance.com.