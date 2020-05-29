2020 started out with a bang! Huge gatherings of people hugging, first and last kisses, resolutions made, horns tooting and champagne flutes bubbling over with hope. 2020, the year of perfect vision and clarity, came to a screeching stop like reaching the top of a giant roller coaster only to white knuckle the handlebar with clenched teeth, looking down at the ant sized people, below, not knowing how long you will be up there or if you will ever come down.
Like Dorothy in her glittery red slippers as she takes her first step in to the unknown land of Oz, the tv screen suddenly transcends us from black and white to a world filled with color and danger as we watch an innocent farm girl from Kansas maneuver her way through a new world filled with flying monkeys, deadly poppies and an evil green faced witch. What happened to our Kansas?
My world, your world, our world has changed and so have we. A first in history, no stories from our elders on how they survived this before. We are the story. We are the ones that have no choice but to adapt to this strange new world. Without guns, or tanks, bullets or uniforms…we are all at war. We fight quietly. This time the good guy wears the mask.
The enemy is invisible, the enemy is not selective of race, socioeconomic background or age. The enemy will hone in on the weak and elderly sometimes quickly or for some…a long painful battle that many will lose. Like a transparent drone, it lurks and looms in bright places, quietly, patiently stalking its prey. A consumer that snuck into our world uninvited and hungry.
We fight by standing down. We reunite with our family, dust off the Scrabble board, play music, eat dinner at the same table, and pray that in the morning we can smell the coffee. We tell stories and listen, we find out who we are and what we are made of. We laugh, we cry, we feel happy, we feel sad, we feel brave, we feel scared, WE ARE HUMAN.
We no longer curse technology, but appreciate it for it is our lifeline to the world. Yes, that computer is now a link to those we can’t hug, kiss, or hold. It has kept children learning in their pajamas. It has allowed people in their homes to keep working but most importantly like an umbilical cord that tethers the tiny baby to it’s mother…. It keeps us connected.
For now you are still on that horrible roller coaster ride only now the chain of cars has rushed wildly down the tracks, sometimes a slow rumbling flat course, only to throw you in the air again upside down wondering what’s around the corner for you, you have no control and you can’t get off.
And like Americans have done for centuries…we stay steadfast and strong, soldiers for our children that are depending on us. Perhaps with rose colored contacts I do see our future quite different…it will be our newborn America. Could it be that in spite of this predator we win the war and come out better people because of it? I don’t need to list the tragedies that have come from this. Turn on the news.
But what if because of this pandemic through our isolation and tremendous loss, we become enlightened? What if instead of looking at it as devastation we look at is a cleansing of the world, a do over? A clean slate? Just what if we come out of this better people because we’ve been faced with a challenge that at times many of us thought we would not survive…but we did.
Then, we can look at ourselves as winning this war together because we listened. When the amazing doctors and nurses said stay home, we did. When we were asked to build our world within four walls, we did. When we knew that others needed our help, even if we were six-feet away, we helped. When we were asked to put away our selfish needs and teach our children what It’s like to be strong and brave even though we, ourselves, were uncertain of our future, we did that too.
So like Dorothy in her glittery red slippers, as she stepped in to that strange, frightening world in her quest to find the answers only to discover she never really needed the Wizard at all. The three things she was searching for were within her all along. Courage, Intelligence and the most important, Love. Hmmm, with just those three things look how far that little girl from Kansas came, the battles she fought and won.
At last, the roller coaster ride has ended. We open our eyes and wipe the sweat from our forehead, we slowly take a step off the car, then another step, then another step. We look around and see the people in front and in back of us that were on the same ride, we smile for them. We take a deep breath and hand in sweaty hand take a step forward into our New America.
Together we survived.