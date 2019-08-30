2015 Kirkland Chianti Classico Riserva. This Chianti, produced by Villa Caffagio (one of my personal favorites, located in the town of Panzano) is an absolute steal at $8.99. This is a classically styled wine, Sangiovese-based, with black cherry, spice and licorice notes. It is quite dry, with high acidity, making it perfect for pasta or pizza night. Drive down to Costco as fast as the Oro Valley PD will let you and bulk by before it's gone!

