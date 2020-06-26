But I digress! This column is written for the rest of us! I believe that all photographers aspiring to grow ask themselves, “What would happen if . . .” And they ask it a lot! I really like experimenting with image creation – pushing my thinking and my cameras to the limit - to help me create the image I have in my mind.
A recent example of what I am talking about involves the trees you love to dislike (no, not hate)—Palo Verdes! I’ve studied these trees for the 20 years we have lived in the Tucson area, and have photographed them many times when they are in their full glory. But when looking back in my photo archives, I find I have around 20 years of photos of Palo Verdes that all look pretty much the same.
This year I decided to take a different approach. I asked myself, “What would happen if I go underneath the tree canopy and photograph individual blossoms?” The individual blooms are really quite delicate and have a touch of red near the base.
So, I did it. I used my Sony a6500 mirrorless camera with a short extension tube so that I could focus really close. The newer SmartPhones with wide angle lenses will also let you to get very close to your subject, but even single lens phones will let you get close enough to pick out details in the blossoms.
I took a lot of photos! Some were slightly out-of-focus; often breezes caused the framing to be off. But I captured a fair number of decent images and with a bit of cropping, I ended up with some I really liked.
So, then I thought, “That’s a lot of yellow. What would happen if I changed an image to black-and-white?” Meh! The monochromatic image did bring out a bit more of the texture of the bloom, but it lacks “punch.” After all, the flowers are REALLY yellow!
So then, while watching several blooms floating in our pool, I asked myself, “What would happen if I could photograph a single blossom floating on the water?” After all, my iPhone is supposed to be waterproof. I guess I need to find out if it really is!
So, I did! I thought the result was pretty interesting. Again, a lot of photos and a bit of cropping to get what I wanted. I can report the iPhone 11+ plus Pro is waterproof at least down to a few feet. And, although Apple does not recommend this, you can take photos under water!
My point here is if you have not been asking the “What if” question as you take photographs, I highly recommend it. Matter of fact, I’ve concluded it is a pretty good question to ask in your everyday life!