Those of you who attended the SaddleBrooke Barbershop Chorus concert on Wednesday, December 7 were treated to a fantastic musical experience that included wonderful Christmas selections from different groups of the Tucson Barbershop experience, enthusiastic singing from our own Chorus and Desert Blend quartet, and exquisite barbershop harmonies from the Vocalocity quartet. The tribute in memory of Pearl Harbor day was especially moving. Thanks to all of you who came and enjoyed our show with us!

As we move into 2023, our SaddleBrooke Barbershop Chorus will continue to meet weekly to sing familiar barbershop songs and to learn new and exciting music.

We hope to find more places, both inside and outside of SaddleBrooke, where we can share barbershop harmonies with YOU! Our chorus and quartets will continue to sing at retirement and assisted living facilities in the Tucson area, and for other local clubs, groups, and private events within SaddleBrooke. If you are looking for entertainment for an event you are planning, please contact us to see what we have to offer.

Also, if you are looking for a place in Saddlebrooke where you can meet new friends and sing great harmonies, please consider visiting one of our weekly rehearsals to see what we are all about. Guest music is available, and you are always welcome to give us a “test drive”!

For more information about the SaddleBrooke Barbershop Chorus, or if you are interested in joining the Chorus, please call Bruce Kistler at (520) 306-2113, or visit our website at saddlebrookebarbershopchorus.org.