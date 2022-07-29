If you want to get to know Whisky Jack aka the Camp Robber, common names for the Canada Jay, plan a picnic in one of Colorado’s Summit County high forests. Find a suitable spot, open your lunch bag, sit back and relax. You won’t have to wait long, since they don’t call this bird the ‘Camp Robber’ for nothing. In fact, if you’re willing to share, bold Canada Jays will perch on your hand to snatch most anything offered. Little of this confiscated food is eaten on the spot, though. The jay will grab a morsel and immediately fly back into the trees. It’s not that they’re antisocial; these year-round residents squirrel away lots of groceries to get them through the mountain winter, using their sticky saliva to glue food to tree branches high above the snow line.

Turning their noses up at wimpy migrants, these birds are unmoved by snow and ice, living off their summer caches until spring and picnickers return. Displaying incredible memory, Canada Jays return to these innumerable hiding places throughout the bleak winter, surviving on the well-preserved food in temperatures as cold as minus 20 degrees. This is a bird that is found throughout Canada and Alaska, and decreasingly into northern sections of the U.S and the Rocky Mountains. Its southernmost location is found in Arizona, in isolated sparse populations at the south end of Apache County, high in the White Mountains.

Canada Jays are omnivorous, and although they forage for seeds and insects, they eat whatever they can find, including other birds’ eggs and nestlings. They’ve been seen nabbing an in-flight warbler, feeding on blood-filled ticks on the back of a moose and tearing a baby bat away from its mother. Cuddly, they’re not.

With their large round heads and small bills, Canada Jays look more like overgrown chickadees than other American jays, and in fact belong to a different Corvid group, the only American representative of Old-World jays. Lifelong monogamous partners, pairs of Canada Jays share much of family responsibility, and both continue to feed fledglings long after they have left the nest. When first hatched, young are helpless and featherless, hence the familiar phrase, naked as a jay. Unlike many other birds, these jays nest just once each year, and they do it surprisingly early, in March or April, when snow is still deep. This early start easily leaves time for another brood, but experts think the jays’ priority is warehousing food for the coming winter.

Canada Jays also differ from other birds in a unique sibling rivalry. After the typical three or four young leave the nest, they remain together initially as a family, but a month later, begin fighting until one dominant nestling has driven the others away. The reasons for this behavior are unclear, but it must contribute toward overall survival of the species, rather than diminish it, as one might first think. Even though young jays begin storing food soon out of the nest, their early efforts may be ineffective. If so, they would need to supplement their own caches with parental stores, and eliminating competition would improve the chances of the remaining dominant bird. This is supported by studies that show 80 percent of displaced nestlings die within the first year.

Originally named the Canada Jay (c. 1831), the American Ornithological Union (now the AOS for Society) changed the name to Gray Jay in 1948 due to conflicts with subspecies common names. The original name should have been restored in 1954, when common subspecies names were eliminated, but it took 54 more years and a proposal by seven bird experts to get the far more appropriate name restored in 2018. After all, the scientific name is Perisoreus canadensis, and the second (species) name means ‘Canada’. It’s also known as Whisky Jack, which has nothing to do with liquor. It’s an Anglicized version of ‘wiskejak’ from the Cree language, an intelligent trickster in First Nations lore. So, all is not lost. These camp robbers might steal your sandwich and chips, but they won’t touch your Jack Daniels.

