The nephew of notorious gangster John Dillinger will not be exhuming the criminal's body buried in the family plot at Crown Hill Cemetery on the north side of Indianapolis. Recently a Superior Court judge in the Capital City dismissed a lawsuit brought against the owners of the cemetery by Michael Thompson, a Dillinger nephew. Judge Timothy Oakes said Indiana law requires the cemetery’s consent.
Thompson sued the cemetery after owners objected to exhume the grave as part of a TV documentary. The nephew claims he has evidence Dillinger is not buried there. The FBI calls it all a “myth.” Adding, “a wealth of information supports Dillinger’s demise,” including fingerprint matches.
According to Susan Sutton, a historian with the Indiana Historical Society, Dillinger’s father had the casket covered with a protective cap of concrete and scrap iron topped by reinforced-concrete in 1934 to keep vandals out.
The 85-year old corpse will remain in the hilltop cemetery resting place, where people still journey to see the small headstone of Public Enemy No. 1— for now.