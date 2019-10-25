Fall is upon us and maybe you feel like trying or falling into something new. Maybe you're looking for an easy kind of dancing or exercise. Why not try English Country Dancing? It doesn't have any hard steps to learn, mostly a lilting walk and easy patterns. Nothing to remember. Our very patient teacher, Enid Fowler born in Yorkshire, England has a lot of patience and knowledge about these dances She always make sure we get a walk through before each dance in case we've forgotten the pattern, which we usually have. Lots of laughter and fellowship!! You are welcome to join us and to give it a try.
There is no fee to participate and we dance every Thursday from 3:30 p.m. to about 5:00 p.m. mostly in the spacious Vermillion Room at HOA-1 clubhouse.
For further information email Enid Fowler at genenid@wbhsi.net or call (520) 818-1932. You can also reach out to Kay White through email at bobwhite@wbhsi.net or by phone, at (520) 818-9482.