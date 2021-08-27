The SaddleBrooke MountainView Ballroom was alive with music from the Winds & Strings Band and the concert went off without a 'hitch' on Wednesday, July 28. It was an enjoyable experience for both the band and the audience as the itinerary played included favorites like "Yankee Doodle Boy", "Flying Tigers" and "Kentucky Pride".
"Edelwiess" was performed with a vocal chorus by a member of the trumpet section. There was a tuba solo on "Amazing Grace". Patriotic tunes, as well as songs expressing gratitude for our SaddleBrooke volunteer's work, were played. Donations were collected to pass on to the SaddleBrooke Senior Village to help with continuation of their fine work. More information regarding Winds & Strings can be obtained by emailing Marie at marie566@icloud.com.