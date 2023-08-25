“Changing Woman” is a historical western fiction novel by SaddleBrooke resident Venetia Hobson Lewis with bona fide authentic characters from Tucson’s history who participated in the Camp Grant Massacre. The murder of 150 Indian women occurred about 25-miles northeast of SaddleBrooke. Dozens of those involved in the slaughter have family names and pedigree lineage still present and relevant in Tucson society today.

The architecture of this book is southwestern American antiquity, steeped in truth and saturated in reality found in the Tucson Territory in the early 1870s. The narrative is researched far outside and beyond the predictable course of typical novel literature. The author has spent considerable time and work studying all the relevant geographic locations where the story occurs. She splendidly exhibits this investigative research by using her word “paintbrush” and taking readers down a flowing, vibrant path of pioneering Southern Arizona life and murderous human behavior.

Lewis uses the grace of a female voice in the novel to tell the stories of the women in frontier Tucson families and the Indians who suffered the most in the massacre. This emphasizes the females’ points of view lost to written history. This voice creates a credible and truthful description of morally conflicted characters over the genocide of Indian women, the kidnapping of children and life in ‘the Old Pueblo’ 150-years ago.

In the 1800s, Apache Indians in southern Arizona were forced from their homeland by Anglo and Mexican settlers in the outlying hostile desert and mountainous regions surrounding the expanding Tucson settlement. The Indians fought back, raiding settlers, ranchers and small homestead communities, causing bloodshed, panic and hatred.

Overwhelmed by the relentless Indian attacks and failure of the U.S. military stationed at Ft. Grant, assigned to protect the Indians and citizens in the Territory, 100 men from Tucson responded. They armed themselves and, on horseback, attacked the Apache encampment five-miles from their military protectors at the fort. It was 4:40 in the morning on April 30, 1871, when the assailants massacred 150 defenseless, sleeping Indian women, abducted 32 Apache children to be sold into slavery, and murdered elderly men. The tribe’s braves were on a hunting trip. The Indians were theoretically under U.S. military government care and safeguarded after formally surrendering.

Ft. Grant is northeast of SaddleBrooke, just off Highway 77, north of Mammoth in Aravaipa Canyon at the confluence of Aravaipa Creek and the San Pedro River. It took the attackers two days to get to the encampment on horseback through Cebadilla Pass, now known as Redington Road.

The killers were indicted, and a seven-day trial resulted. Arizona Territorial Supreme Court Chief Justice, John Titus, presided over the case of one hundred Tucsonan men charged with the massacre. It took the all-male jury of their peers just 19 minutes to return a verdict in the homicide criminal proceedings.

We live in a world where fact so quickly dances with fiction. There is a fine art to writing historical fiction. It is realized when an author provides authentic realism and visual detail while balancing facts with actual characters and fascinating storylines. Venetia Hobson Lewis should be proud of the complexity of her systematic investigative research in “Changing Woman.”

Lewis is the author of several award-winning Western short stories and has another Arizona historical novel in progress. “Changing Woman” can be found at Amazon, Barns and Noble, Target, Walmart and other fine booksellers. A copy is also available at the SaddleBrooke HOA-1 library.

Readers can contact the author direct via email at venetia@venetiahobsonlewis.me.

Award-winning writer Jerry Wilkerson lives in SaddleBrooke. He is a former press secretary for two members of Congress, a prior CBS Chicago Newsradio correspondent and a correspondent for the Chicago Daily News. Wilkerson has served as a police commissioner and is a Navy veteran. Email: franchise@att.net.