The SaddleBrooke Paper Crafters celebrated World Card Making Day on Saturday, October 2, on the patio outside of the HOA-1 Arts & Crafts Room, making it a comfortable, sunny classroom. This special event was started in 2006 to give us a ‘jump start’ on the upcoming Holidays. Three cards represented Halloween, Thanksgiving, and, of course, the winter season. All of the cards were designed by Kris Holmes who was one of the founding members of our club. Kris guided us in making the Halloween card, Karel Titone helped us make the delicious pumpkin pie card and Gail Robson patiently instructed us thru the 3D winter card.
World Card Making Day reminds us that the best gifts come from the heart, and the hands and vision of the people who create the cards. Nowadays, with the advancements in technology and the rise of the Internet, no one can deny that receiving a beautiful “work of heart” hand-made card is so appreciated.
The SaddleBrooke Paper Crafters meet on the second Wednesday of each month in the HOA-1 Arts and Craft Room #4 across from the SaddleBrooke gift shop at 12:30 p.m. for a social time and the meeting starts at 1 pm. Whether you’re new to this craft or have been doing it for years, you’re welcome to join in the camaraderie. For more information, please email Carol Thompson at 920ckt@gmail.com or call her at (520) 400-9775.